Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 34,869 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 389.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,869 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 397,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 89,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $172.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

