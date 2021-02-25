Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 54,766 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 133.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,766 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 54,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

