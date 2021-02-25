Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 275.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waters by 160.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth $62,130,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $279.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.23 and a 200-day moving average of $233.95. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

