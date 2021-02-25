Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 181.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 803,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701,488 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 501,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,311 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

