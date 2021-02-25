Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.02 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 229.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,064 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after buying an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,668,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

