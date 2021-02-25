Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 408.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $193,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after buying an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $8,941,969. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.