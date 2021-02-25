Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 190.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 98,261 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

