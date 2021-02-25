Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 411.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,881 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

