Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 181.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $56.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

