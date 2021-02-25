Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 245.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,110.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock worth $287,873,105. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.65.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

