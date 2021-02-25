Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 170,075 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 361.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of NiSource worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $22.18 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

