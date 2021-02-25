Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,226 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $721.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $826.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.88. The firm has a market cap of $692.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,490.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

