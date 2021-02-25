Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 60,113 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 232.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 663,080 shares of company stock valued at $48,385,744 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,156.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

