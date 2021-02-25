Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 60,293 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 162.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,593,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $632,447,000 after buying an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

ORCL stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

