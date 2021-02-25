Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 410.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $2,911,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.94.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

