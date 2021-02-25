Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 196.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46,107 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

