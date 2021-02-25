Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 361.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,386 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $132.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

