Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $203.45 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day moving average of $201.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.