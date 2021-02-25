Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,782. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

