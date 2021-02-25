Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $365.63.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus cut their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $461.05 on Thursday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.22 and a 200-day moving average of $355.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $983,850.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

