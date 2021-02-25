Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $5.24. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 28,739 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.

In other Image Sensing Systems news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 13,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $59,473.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,257.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.71% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

