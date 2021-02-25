IMAX (IMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.49.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.