Immersion (IMMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Immersion to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMMR opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Immersion has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.04 million, a P/E ratio of -219.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Get Immersion alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $583,074.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,777,394 shares of company stock worth $39,062,859. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.