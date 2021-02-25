Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $5,386,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,921,143 shares of company stock valued at $140,771,315 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after buying an additional 275,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after buying an additional 818,787 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

