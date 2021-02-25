Incent Price Tops $0.0313 on Top Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $6.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

