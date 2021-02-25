Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Declares GBX 6.90 Dividend

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

INCH stock traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Thursday, hitting GBX 695 ($9.08). The company had a trading volume of 1,025,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,978. Inchcape has a 12-month low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 740.85 ($9.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 676.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 574.21. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.23.

Get Inchcape alerts:

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston acquired 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,005.86 ($2,620.67).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.