Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%.

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 227,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

In other news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $25,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $190,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $367,615. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

