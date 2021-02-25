Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IRT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

