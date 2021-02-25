Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Vice Chairman Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IBTX traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.66. 220,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,327,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.