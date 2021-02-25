Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Down 38.5% Over Last 7 Days

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.89 or 0.00016782 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $6.75 million and $1.19 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00487762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00064235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00080152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.00461695 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

