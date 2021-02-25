Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.48% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 46,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,232,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.