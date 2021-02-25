InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Down 15%

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) were down 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 2,390,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 411,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

The firm has a market cap of $117.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

