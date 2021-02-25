Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.72

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $3.77. Information Services Group shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 88,257 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on III shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

The company has a market cap of $177.19 million, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

