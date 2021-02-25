Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Down 8.2%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s share price traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $16.08. 852,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,268,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $368.31 million, a P/E ratio of 268.04 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.