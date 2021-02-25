Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.23

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.23 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 821.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

