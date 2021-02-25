Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ingredion worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after buying an additional 528,181 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $29,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,938,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 751 shares of company stock valued at $63,833. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.