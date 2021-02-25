Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,679 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Ingredion worth $79,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ingredion by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.9% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 78,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ingredion by 10.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 751 shares of company stock valued at $63,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

