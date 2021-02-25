Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.25

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $90.66, with a volume of 523299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $132,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Ingredion by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,181,000 after buying an additional 61,149 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after buying an additional 528,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

