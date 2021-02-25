Injective Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $38.15 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $12.77 or 0.00026623 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $198.98 million and $38.15 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.01 or 0.00500311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00081946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.00478605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00073329 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,580,453 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.