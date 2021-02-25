Ink Protocol Market Cap Reaches $745,246.56 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $745,246.56 and $3,488.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00730795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00037374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00040431 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

