Innova (INN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146,255.85

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $146,255.85 and $126.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.