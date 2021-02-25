Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Down 14.3% After Earnings Miss

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $175.00 and last traded at $188.64. 2,734,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 486,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.16.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 399,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

