Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Down 14.3% After Earnings Miss

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $175.00 and last traded at $188.64. 2,734,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 486,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.16.
The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.52.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
