Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:BAPR) Trading Up 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:BAPR) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $29.95. 4,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.