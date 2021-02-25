Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.06 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 27,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 5,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 189.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

