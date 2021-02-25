Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 1,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.