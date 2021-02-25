Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.21% of Inogen worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Inogen by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inogen by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Inogen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.16 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,112.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,040. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

