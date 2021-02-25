Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) PT Raised to $54.00 at SVB Leerink

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of INGN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 309,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -586.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,040. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 41,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

