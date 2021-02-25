Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

INGN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. 309,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.16 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $56.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,040. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

