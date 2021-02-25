Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $426,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

