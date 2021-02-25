Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Trading Down 8.3%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 9,310,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 12,728,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

