Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Trading Down 8.3%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 9,310,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 12,728,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

